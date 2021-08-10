Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article.A strong thunderstorm will impact Interstate 17 near Kachina Village through NOON MST… At 1134 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kachina Village, or near Flagstaff. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include… Flagstaff, Kachina Village and Mountainaire. This includes the following highways… Interstate 17 between mile markers 330 and 338. State Route 89A between mile markers 393 and 398. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH.

flagscanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagstaff, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Doppler#State Route 89a#Flagscanner Premiere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy