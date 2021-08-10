WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

.A strong thunderstorm will impact Interstate 17 near Kachina Village through NOON MST… At 1134 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kachina Village, or near Flagstaff. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include… Flagstaff, Kachina Village and Mountainaire. This includes the following highways… Interstate 17 between mile markers 330 and 338. State Route 89A between mile markers 393 and 398. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH.