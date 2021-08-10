Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Colquitt; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Mitchell; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Miller, Dougherty, northern Mitchell, Baker, Calhoun and northeastern Early Counties in southwestern Georgia, northwestern Colquitt and southwestern Worth Counties in south central Georgia through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Putney, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Morgan, Sylvester, Putney, Camilla, Albany, Arlington, Baconton, Doerun, Leary, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Douglasville, Funston, Sale City, Damascus, Iveys Mill, Radium Springs and Sylvester Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH