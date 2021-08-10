Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage

Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday.

The shutdown is due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia. The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage started to hit late last year. The shortage has hobbled auto production worldwide.

Nissan said in a statement Tuesday that it ran short of chips due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a chip factory in Malaysia. It expects production to resume Aug. 30.

The 6 million-square-foot Tennessee factory employs 6,700 people and makes six Nissan models including the Rogue small SUV, its top-selling vehicle.

Read Nissan's full statement below:

"Nissan will further adjust its North American production schedules in August due to a Malaysia-based supplier that has shut down because of an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases. All production lines at our Smyrna, Tenn. facility will be down the weeks of August 16 and August 23, with production expected to resume the week of August 30. We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to assess the impact of supply chain issues and minimize disruption for vehicle deliveries to our dealers and customers."