• It took 13 innings Sunday afternoon for the Fairfax and Elmo baseball teams to decide which one was the winner. The contest ended with Fairfax on the long end of a 10 to 9 score. Fairfax was leading 5 to 1 in the eighth but the visitors staged a rally in their half of the ninth to bring the score 6 to 6. From then on, the score stood even at the end of the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings. Hollander pitched for Fairfax until the ninth inning.