Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Police identify victim in East Belt Boulevard homicide

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kbXz_0bNhmLzl00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a homicide last Friday on East Belt Boulevard.

The victim has been identified by police as Herbert Thompson, Jr., 20, of Richmond.

On August 6 around 6:13 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard for a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim involved in the shooting was an adult female who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Richmond Police#The Medical Examiner#Major Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy