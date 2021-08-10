Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce:. The unconditional sale for CAD$4,364,315 of all its 13,225,198 common shares of World Copper Ltd. (WCU)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinross Gold#Gold Mining#New Gold#Copper#World Copper Ltd#Streetinsider Premium#Grcaf#Wcu#Escalones Resource Corp#Wealth Minerals Ltd#Wml#A Feasibility Study#Exploration#Central Jumbo#Csamt#Company#Grey Eagle#Astral Mining Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed Jason Lally as its new VP of Sales and Franchise Development.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Sentinel Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,800,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All of the stock options are exercisable at $0.37 per share with 50% of the options vesting 3 months after the grant date and the remaining 50% of the options vesting 6 months after the grant date.
Businessclevelandstar.com

Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ('Zumbi') and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the 'Vendors') for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the 'Capim Grosso Property' (the 'Acquisition') comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the 'Target Property').
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Corp. files Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
EconomyBusiness Insider

E79 Resources Commences Phase 2 Drilling and Confirms Results at Happy Valley Gold Prospect, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all remaining assay results have now been received from holes HVD002 and HVD003 from the first round of exploration drilling and that the Company has initiated a follow up drilling program at the Happy Valley Gold Prospect on its Myrtleford property in Victoria, Australia.
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Announces Second Drill Rig Turning at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a 2ND drill rig is on site and turning at the Herbert gold property located S.E Alaska. This rig, operated by NISS, is currently set up on Pad Q which will test unexplored areas of the Main, Goat and Sleeping Giant veins.
Economybuffalonynews.net

Tarku Announces Completion of Initial Drilling Program at Silver Strike with Confirmation of a Significant Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Rich CRD System

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ('AK'), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maxtech Drills 5.3 Grams Au over 3.8 Meters At St Anthony Gold Mine Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ('Maxtech' or the 'Company') (CSE:MVT)(FRA:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its continuing Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. Update on the program:
Economydallassun.com

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ('Rockridge') plans for an upcoming field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Great Atlantic Begins Diamond Drill Program on its Silver Mine in New Brunswick Previously

1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters. 100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New Brunswick. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has begun an additional diamond drilling program by the Company, at the Keymet Silver Mine located in Northern New Brunswick.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Vision Lithium Launches First Drill Program on Dome Lemieux Copper Property and Completes Red Brook Copper-Zinc Drill Campaign

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the start of a planned 4,000-metre diamond drilling program, testing deep porphyry/skarn copper targets and shallow polymetallic (Cu-Zn; Zn-Pb-Ag, Au) targets on its Dôme Lemieux property located in Gaspésie Copper District of Quebec, Canada.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Baselode's First Drill Program set to Begin on its Hook Uranium Project

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to begin drilling on its 100% owned Hook Uranium Project ("Hook") anticipated to start within two weeks. Diamond drilling permits have been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment. A high-resolution...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Resource Corporation Q2 2021 Drill Results Adds Mineralized Material

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company', 'We', 'Our' or 'GRC') has confirmed the up-dip extension of the Switchback vein system, approximately 30 meters (two mine levels) above the existing mine workings and has intersected additional mineralization outside of current mining areas which provides the Company with the opportunity to potentially develop a new mineralized zone.
Businesscharlottenews.net

Amarc Receives Additional Funding From Freeport-McMoran Mineral Properties Canada Inc. To Advance Exploration Activities at Its Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry District, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') has increased its first year contribution to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the JOY District (the 'JOY') in north-central British Columbia ('BC') by 37.5% - from CDN$4 million to CDN$5.5 million.
Economymining-technology.com

Hudbay Minerals begins gold production at New Britannia mill

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals has started gold production at the refurbished New Britannia mill in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The mill marks the start of Hudbay’s Lalor underground mine located in Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, as a primary gold operation. Hudbay is planning to boost the production at...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Drilling Underway at Pacific Ridge's Kliyul Copper Gold Porphyry Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program is now underway at the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project ("Kliyul" or "Project"), located in the prolific Quesnel Trough in Northwest British Columbia (see Figure 1). The Company plans to drill a minimum of 2,500 metres testing the Kliyul Main Zone ("KMZ") and two newly defined adjacent targets, Kliyul East and Kliyul West.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to provide the following update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy