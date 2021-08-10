Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ('AK'), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.