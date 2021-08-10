Cancel
Sports

Cameron Burrell, NCAA Champ, Carl Lewis’ Godson, Dead At 26

By TMZ
 3 days ago

Track star Cameron Burrell — former NCAA champion and godson of the legendary Carl Lewis — passed away at the age of 26 years old, his family announced Tuesday. Burrell was a star at the University of Houston … capturing the 100m championship in 2018. CB also anchored Houston’s 4x100m relay team. Bottom line, he was the fastest college athlete in the U.S.

Cameron Burrell
Carl Lewis
Cameron
Leroy Burrell
