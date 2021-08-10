Cancel
Usewalter Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders and Plan to Dissolve the Company

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc. doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined, after extensive and careful consideration of potential strategic alternatives, that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to dissolve the Company (the "Dissolution"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, until such time as shareholder approval for the Dissolution is received, the Company will continue to evaluate other opportunities that have the potential of providing a return to its shareholders.

