First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.