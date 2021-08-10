Cancel
Truist Bank (TFC) Acquires Service Finance Business of ECN Capital for $2B

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ECN Capital Corp. one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with , the wholly owned bank subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) ("Truist") to sell all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in each of Service Finance Company, LLC and Service Finance Holdings, LLC (together "SFC"), each a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of the Company, for cash proceeds of US$2 billion (the "Transaction").

