Enstar Group (ESGR) Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Acting CFO

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. ("the Company" or "Skillful Craftsman") (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced a few officer changes, which have taken effect on August 6, 2021. The Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Dawei Chen as the Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Jun Liu. After assuming office of the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dawei Chen will step down as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Bill Tang has been appointed as Mr. Chen's successor. Mr. Jun Liu, after stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve at the Company as Financial Director.