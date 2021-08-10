Cancel
Enstar Group (ESGR) Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Acting CFO

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that Zachary Wolf has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities and will remain available for a transition period until September 30, 2021. Orla Gregory, Enstar's current Chief Operating Officer, has been named Acting Chief Financial Officer. Michael Murphy, Enstar's current Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

