Mercy Guardino

Pacifica Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Guardino passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. Many years were spent in Pacifica raising her children and participating enthusiastically in their lives. She was a longtime member of the Pacifica Police Wives Association, a sister in the sorority Beta Sigma Phi, and a legal secretary for Alice Porter in Pacifica. She worked as a secretary for the San Francisco Giants scouting department at Candlestick Park. Mercy loved to dance. She kept herself busy with crochet and was a very fast typist.

