Mercy Guardino
Mercy Guardino passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. Many years were spent in Pacifica raising her children and participating enthusiastically in their lives. She was a longtime member of the Pacifica Police Wives Association, a sister in the sorority Beta Sigma Phi, and a legal secretary for Alice Porter in Pacifica. She worked as a secretary for the San Francisco Giants scouting department at Candlestick Park. Mercy loved to dance. She kept herself busy with crochet and was a very fast typist.www.pacificatribune.com
Comments / 0