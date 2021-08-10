Mercy Guardino

Our Angel went to her cabin in her Heaven waiting for the love of her life Snuff to climb their mountain with all their loved ones that are there and many more to come. This is from my heart to each and every one of you that I love very much and will forever be very close in our hearts. Life is short lived and very precious, love each other unconditionally and hug each other every chance you get. Love and hold on to one another as I have loved you all.