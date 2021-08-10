Wealth Minerals to Acquire Block of World Copper Shares
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces it has agreed with Gold Springs Resource Corp. ("GRC") (TSX: GRC) to purchase 13,225,198 common shares (each, a "WCU Share") of World Copper Ltd. ("WCU") (TSXV: WCU) held by a subsidiary of GRC, for an aggregate purchase price of $4,364,315. This transaction, at a price of $0.33 per WCU Share, is priced at an approximate 15.4% discount to the August 9, 2021 closing price of WCU at $0.39 per WCU Share.
