Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed's Evans: Wants 'few more' job reports before bond taper

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Howard Schneider. (Reuters) - The current inflation spike shouldn't push the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Taper#Reuters Edgard Garrido#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Mexico City
Related
BusinessLeader-Telegram

U.S. inflation forecast rising well over Fed's target figure

The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation. Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022 across a variety of metrics, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists. Ongoing supply...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Policymakers See Quicker Start To Bond Purchase Taper

Federal Reserve policymakers are speeding up their timeline on withdrawing monetary stimulus, as even the dovish head of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, says the central bank could start reducing its bond purchases before the end of the year. “Talking about potentially tapering those later this year or early...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed officials weigh ending asset purchases by mid-2022

Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin scaling back their easy money policies in about three months if the economic recovery continues, with some pushing to end their asset-purchase program by the middle of next year. In recent interviews and public statements, several have advocated for this timetable, which...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Barkin: U.S. "closing in" on taper, but could still take a few months

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Reuters) - It may take a few months more for the U.S. job market to recover enough that the Federal Reserve can reduce its crisis-era support for the economy, according to Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin, who added a centrist voice to the open debate about when to trim the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Economyactionforex.com

Fed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said yesterday if the US continues to have job growth like the last two months, with “very substantial payroll employment gains”, then by September meeting, the “substantial further progress” criteria should be met. That would “imply starting to taper sometime this fall”. “If you continue...
BusinessShareCast

Fed's George backs start of tapering

A top US central bank official called for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its asset purchase programme. In remarks prepared for a speech, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Esther George, said that while "special factors" were still at play, expectations of continued strong demand, a recovering labor market, and firm inflation expectations were "consistent" with the Fed’s guidance regarding "substantial further progress toward its objectives" being made before beginning to 'taper' them.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed’s Evans: No clear playbook for timeline between taper and first hike

“The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed's 2% target,” said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, per Reuters.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise on record job openings, Fed taper talk

(Updates yields, adds analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labor market. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since July 16 at 1.324%, was last up 2.9 basis points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of 1.305% after July's solid employment report was seen as moving the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to a policy decision on unwinding stimulus measures put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Monday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). That report brought yields off their lows, according to Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The yield high on Friday was tested early this morning, and the level held," he said. "But the move generated by the JOLTS pushed the yield above that key level." Comments by Fed officials about cutting bond purchases "sooner rather than later" were also lifting yields, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management. On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even earlier start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Meanwhile, the market was awaiting Wednesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. "Last week was all about jobs; this week is all about inflation," said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that "inflation data that surprises to the upside" could push yields higher. In June, consumer prices increased 0.9%, the largest gain in 13 years, after advancing 0.6% in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%, the largest increase since August 2008. Merz said the market is in general agreement with the Fed about inflation remaining relatively transitory, but sees impediments to real economic growth. "If we start to see data that challenges either one of those narratives, that's what we expect to move Treasury yields. We got some of that on Friday when we had a very strong jobs report that implied higher growth potential, so yields rose," he said. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $58 billion of three-year notes, followed by $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. "Given the absolute level of yields right now, how low they are, it's going to be a little tougher than normal I guess to move things here," Richman said. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have cut their targets for the 10-year yield at year end to 1.6% and 1.75%, respectively. The two-year Treasury yield was last up 1.2 basis points at 0.2203%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 109.50 basis points. August 9 Monday 3:23PM New York / 1923 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.2203 0.012 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.426 0.021 Five-year note 99-50/256 0.7903 0.026 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.0957 0.028 10-year note 102-208/256 1.317 0.029 20-year bond 106-52/256 1.8729 0.032 30-year bond 109-60/256 1.9637 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 -1.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis)
MarketsCNBC

Dollar buoyed as strong job figures fan Fed tapering talk

The dollar held firm against the yen at 110.38 yen, near its highest level in about two weeks. The Swiss franc has lost about 1.6% over the last two sessions against the dollar to trade at 0.9208 franc. The dollar was buoyant in early Tuesday trade as a run of...
Businessfa-mag.com

Fed's Bostic Urges Faster Bond Taper As Economy Strengthens

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper its asset purchases after another strong month or two of employment gains, and proceed with that scaling-back process faster than in past episodes. “We are well on the road to substantial progress toward our...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold tumbles as robust jobs data bolsters bets of early Fed tapering

BENGALURU (Aug 9): Gold skidded as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low on Monday as robust U.S. jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than expected, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. Spot gold fell 2.3% to $1,722.06 per...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Strong U.S. Jobs Report Fan Fears of Fed Asset Tapering

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, after sliding as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low. Strong U.S. jobs data increased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates and begin asset tapering earlier than expected. Gold futures fell 1.19% to $1,742.10...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy