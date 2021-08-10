Cancel
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) announces acquisition of Service Finance Company, LLC

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Truist Bank, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Service Finance Company, LLC (Service Finance), a leading national provider of point-of-sale (POS) financing solutions for the home improvement industry, for $2 billion. The acquisition of Service Finance expands Truist's POS lending business, which currently includes Sheffield Financial, a leading POS lender in the power equipment, power sports, trailer and other consumer products segments. Service Finance and Sheffield will serve more than 250 manufacturers, associations and other sponsors spanning approximately 29,000 contractors and dealers-making Truist a leading national provider of POS lending solutions.

