Because construction was specifically excluded from following the general industry confined space standard, OSHA would have to cite concerns in the construction industry under several different areas. Rarely are construction and general industry OSHA standards identical or interchangeable. When it comes to OSHA’s confined space standards, there are some notable differences between the Construction 29 CFR 1926, Subpart AA standard and General Industry 29 CFR 1910.146. Before we dive into the confined space details, let’s...