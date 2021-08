Growing a garden can be incredibly rewarding, especially if you're lucky enough to end up with one that springs forth with lush vegetation and growth. It seems that Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, has been able to accomplish just that. In a blog post on her website, Drummond explains that her Oklahoma garden had gotten somewhat of a rocky start back in 2014. Apparently, a harsh winter had zapped absolutely everything in the Drummond garden, and cold weather and heavy rain made it so she replanted later than she usually would.