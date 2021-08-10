Cancel
Broadridge (BR) Announces Annette L. Nazareth Appointed to Board of Directors

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette L. Nazareth as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2021. Following her appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.

