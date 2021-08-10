Free Comic Book Day hits Oak Park

Free Comic Book Day is back on at One Stop Comics, 111 S. Ridgeland Ave., where the shop is offering a veritable feast for comic book fanatics, novices and everyone in between. Those who stop by One Stop Comics between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 15, will have the opportunity to peruse numerous comic book titles, as well as choose from the shop’s vast selection of comic books made free to customers at the shop’s expense in honor of the occasion.