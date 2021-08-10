Electric rideshare program offering $3 rides for Fresno residents
Fresno residents who need a ride to their doctor's appointments or the grocery store can get transportation for just $3 a trip. The city has teamed up with Inspiration Transportation to offer low-cost rides in electric vehicles. The service has been running in parts of rural Fresno County since last October. Now, residents who live within city limits can take advantage. RELATED: New electric ridesharing program rolls out in Fresno County Rides must originate in Fresno and can be used for trips to the grocery store, non-emergency medical appointments and other social service transportation needs. The program is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm on a first-come, first-serve basis. To order your ride, you just need to call 800-425-1524. You can also book one online by clicking here . Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
