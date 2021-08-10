Electric rideshare program offering $3 rides for Fresno residents

Fresno residents who need a ride to their doctor's appointments or the grocery store can get transportation for just $3 a trip.

The city has teamed up with Inspiration Transportation to offer low-cost rides in electric vehicles.

The service has been running in parts of rural Fresno County since last October.

Now, residents who live within city limits can take advantage.

Rides must originate in Fresno and can be used for trips to the grocery store, non-emergency medical appointments and other social service transportation needs.

The program is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm on a first-come, first-serve basis.