NetCredit, owned by Enova International, Inc., is a Chicago-based online lender that offers personal loans for all credit profiles, including people with poor credit. In certain states, NetCredit partners with Republic Bank & Trust Company, with the bank underwriting and approving loans while NetCredit services them. NetCredit’s products have high annual percentage rates (APRs) and may come with a short loan term and an origination fee. Although NetCredit can be an option of last resort for those who can’t get a personal loan elsewhere, the exorbitantly high cost of borrowing — its maximum APR goes over 150% in certain states — means we don’t recommend this lender.