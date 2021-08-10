City, University of Scranton helping students get ready for school

The McKeel family from Scranton checked a few items off the to-do list at the Scranton Iron Furnaces, including a backpack for 12-year-old Michael's impending start to sixth grade.

The University of Scranton teamed up with the city for one of its pop-up city hall events prepared to give out 100 backpacks and school supplies for city students.

"The University of Scranton, along with our other universities and colleges in Scranton, are a huge boost to this city. They do so much for this city, and this is a great example of us partnering with them," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

University students manned the booth at the Iron Furnaces. Officials from the college say they want to be a symbol for education in Scranton at all levels.

"We'd like to give these out along with some other supplies just to enhance teaching and learning however we can. It's a simple gesture, but a sign, I think, of the university's availability and readiness to help students learn," said Fr. Joseph Marina, SJ, University of Scranton president.

This is likely not the last time you'll see the University of Scranton and the city of Scranton working together in this way. Organizers say there's at least one more back-to-school event planned.