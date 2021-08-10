Cancel
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

By Jem Aswad
Variety
 3 days ago

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” the statement concludes. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks, 73, had been scheduled to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-5), both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10), and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (a.k.a. Jazzfest, Oct. 8-17).

The New Orleans festival was canceled on Monday, but the other festivals are planning to announce replacement acts in the coming days; an hour after Nicks’ announcement, BottleRock said country star Chris Stapleton will be taking her headline slot.

Nicks released a new song back in advance of the presidential election last year called “Show Them the Way,” featuring Dave Grohl on drums and Greg Kurstin producing. “I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer — a prayer for our country, and a prayer for the world. It’s a pretty heavy song,” she told Variety . “I hope people understand that it’s nonpartisan — that it’s not for Republicans, it’s not for Democrats. It’s meant to be a moment of peace for everyone, and… you know the silly thing where people say ‘Can’t everybody just get along?’ It’s like, can we just figure a way out of this horrific thing that we have walked into? That’s why I released this now.”

