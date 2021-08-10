Extra state troopers will be out in eastern WA as WSU students return to Pullman Aug. 12-15
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for the fall semester. Troopers in Adams, Grant, Kittitas and Whitman counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted and impaired driving and other “collision-causing” violations during the emphasis patrols, according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney.www.ifiberone.com
Comments / 0