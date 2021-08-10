FBI, Atlanta Police assisting in search for missing teen who didn't return home after school

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police, and other agencies are assisting the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department t o find a 14-year-old who disappeared on Thursday leaving school.

According to APS, witnesses last saw Caitlin Winchester walking away from North Atlanta High School around 4 p.m. last Thursday. They said she was on Northside Parkway headed toward Mt. Paran.

A Facebook page created to help find her shared a picture of her and the backpack she was wearing that day. The page also has a video of Winchester that it claims was taken the day she went missing.

APS said Winchester's case has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center, a database that shares information about missing persons statewide.

11Alive Viewers have reached out wondering why APS is in charge of this investigation, instead of Atlanta Police.

The district said surveillance cameras show Winchester didn’t get on the bus at North Atlanta High. APS has its own police force and its jurisdiction stretches to 500 yards around campus, so this case falls under them.

APS has 91 officers on its force. Two are usually assigned to North Atlanta High fulltime. APS said several officers are working this case, and they have the same policing powers as Atlanta Police.

Anyone who has have any information should contact Crime Stoppers or police.