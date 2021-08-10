Cancel
Cuomo put in his 2 weeks notice

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
Facing an impeachment inquiry over sexual harassment accusations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. And a developing weather system has the tropics on alert.

👋 Happy Tuesday! It's Laura . Don't hit snooze – read this news!

But first, let's hear it for the girl! 🙌 Taylor Bell just wanted to outdo her older brother. But one of the country's first female Eagle Scouts ended up with an achievement that may never have been done before – 50 badges in 50 states .

Under pressure, Gov. Cuomo resigns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday under the weight of a sexual harassment scandal that engulfed his administration and derailed his political future, capping a remarkable and rapid fall for a governor whose national profile had risen to extraordinary heights during the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo, a Democrat, said his resignation would take effect in 14 days, ending a decade-long run in the office. Once Cuomo steps down, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo will make history as the first woman to serve as New York governor. Cuomo, 63, resisted calls for his resignation over the past five months, a period in which multiple women, including current and former state employees, publicly accused him of inappropriate or harassing behavior. He denies any wrongdoing. Cuomo and his administration remain the subject of several investigations or inquiries that could spell trouble for him even after his resignation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2ySp_0bNhjan500
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation Aug. 10 in New York. Cuomo faces a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the state Assembly to remove him by impeachment. Seth Wenig/AP

Infrastructure bill keeps on truckin'

Clearing a major roadblock for a core Biden administration priority, the Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday – but the legislation must overcome more obstacles before it becomes law. Senators voted 69-30 to approve the package, which would direct billions to modernize roads, bridges and transit systems while expanding high-speed internet systems and the nation's network of electric vehicle charging stations. The bill goes to the House. The legislation calls for $550 billion in spending. Among the major investments in the bipartisan package are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways. It contains $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as billions for airports, seaports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc8I6_0bNhjan500
President Biden plans massive investments in infrastructure improvements. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

What everyone's talking about

All eyes on this tropical disturbance

A disturbance swirling in the Caribbean was expected to become Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. Florida could be in the storm's path, but forecasters said it was too early to determine the exact track. The system, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, moved through the southern Leeward Islands overnight Monday and was about 220 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the center. It had 35 mph maximum sustained winds and moved west-northwest at 18 mph. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHd7A_0bNhjan500
The forecast path of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six at 8 a.m. Aug. 10. GRAPHIC CONTRIBUTED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Vaccine trial volunteers left waiting

Troy Petenbrink thought he was doing his part to help humanity when he signed up for a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. Months after he got the Novavax vaccine as part of the trial, he's still waiting for the company to apply for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. While other fully vaccinated people are going to gyms, movie theaters and bars, Petenbrink struggles to convince strangers he's protected. "I really am in limbo," he said. He's not alone: About 50,000 Americans are in the same situation, having volunteered for either the Novavax or AstraZeneca vaccine trials. Both vaccines have shown strong effectiveness and safety data. AstraZeneca's vaccine has been distributed across the U.K., Europe and other parts of the world. Neither company has submitted its vaccine for authorization in the USA.

👉 COVID-19 news: 11 states report 1M cases since start of pandemic; emergency services strained. Catch up on the latest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNNCp_0bNhjan500
Researchers at the UW Medicine Retrovirology Research Lab at Harborview Medical Center work on samples from the Novavax phase 3 COVID-19 clinical vaccine trial. Karen Ducey, Getty Images

Real quick

🚨 Check your chicken

Freezer alert! Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw chicken products for possible salmonella contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the voluntary recall on its website late Monday. Five products are included in the recall under three brand names: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand. The items were shipped to distributors nationwide, but a list of the retailers that sold the affected products was not included with the recall notice. According to the USDA, there have been 28 illnesses in eight states. The CDC investigation notice, last updated June 2, identified six states that had illnesses: Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeSzG_0bNhjan500
USA TODAY keeps a database of recalls. USA TODAY

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cuomo put in his 2 weeks notice

