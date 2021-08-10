White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to speak at William & Mary’s opening convocation
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will speak at William & Mary’s upcoming opening convocation ceremony. Psaki ’00, who is also a William & Mary alumna, will speak at the university’s 2021 opening convocation ceremony which is slated for Sept. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the university’s Wren Yard. She is also expected to meet with faculty and students during her visit.www.wavy.com
