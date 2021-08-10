Cancel
Animals

Botulism In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
(Picture Credit: THEPALMER/Getty Images)

Botulism in dogs is a condition that occurs when a dog ingests a toxin called botulinum, which is created by a bacteria known as Clostridium botulinum . Consuming raw or contaminated meat or a dead animal is often the cause of this illness.

If a dog contracts botulism, they can suffer from paralysis , and in some cases, the condition can prove fatal.

If you see signs that your dog might have a case of botulism, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and course of treatment. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of botulism in dogs.

Symptoms Of Botulism In Dogs

The symptoms of botulism in dogs can appear anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days after ingesting the toxin botulinum.

Some of the most common symptoms include:

  • Weakness in the hind legs
  • Salivating
  • Inflamed eyes
  • Not being able to swallow
  • Constipation
  • Breathing problems

Causes Of Botulism In Dogs

(Picture Credit: Zontica/Getty Images)

The cause of botulism in dogs is ingesting a toxin called botulinum, produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. The main way this happens is if a dog eats either raw meat or a dead animal.

In some cases, certain plant material can also cause this illness.

Treatments For Botulism In Dogs

If you suspect your dog has picked up a case of botulism, then you must seek advice from your veterinarian straight away. Your vet will likely carry out a full physical examination of your dog, along with asking a number of questions about your canine’s medical history.

They will also ask about any recent events or situations where your dog could have consumed raw meat or a dead animal. In some cases, your vet might want to carry out blood and fecal tests too.

If your vet confirms their diagnosis, they might prescribe antitoxin medication. If your vet prescribes any medicine for your dog, always follow their dosage and frequency instructions and complete the full course of medicine.

Your vet will likely suggest a number of supportive measures designed to help with your dog’s symptoms. In many cases, they’ll also need to carry out supportive care in a hospital setting. Dogs suffering from this illness may take around two to three weeks to recover.

Has your dog ever suffered from a case of botulism? How do you think your dog got the disease? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

The post Botulism In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime .

DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
