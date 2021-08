HBO’s six-episode social satire The White Lotus wrapped Season 1 on Sunday with an episode that resolved the series’ central “Who’s in the Coffin?!” mystery, while also bringing some degree of closure to many of the show’s in-limbo relationships (read our full recap here). But questions remain, and we went straight to the source — series creator Mike White — for answers. TVLINE | You kept us guessing until the very end about who was in the coffin. How much did you wrestle with the decision as you were mapping out the story? It was kind of baked in [from the start]. I...