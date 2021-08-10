Cancel
Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Cover picture for the articleAutism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that affects how individuals living with the condition behave and communicate. It’s a condition that affects both children and adults. However, the symptoms vary from individual to individual. Symptoms of ASD also range in severity. Some people might only experience mild symptoms throughout the course of their lives, while some people might experience much more severe conditions. If left untreated, ASD could worsen in severity.

