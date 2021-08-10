Kengan Omega Chapter 121 Spoilers, Previews, Release Date and Time: Fei Wangfang vs. Wakatsuki
Kengan Omega, the intense manga series written by Sandrovich Yabago with art by Daromeon, will return with a new manga chapter this week, so get ready for another action-packed fight. Chapter 121 is coming this week, and the match between Fei Wangfang, a.k.a. The Toad of the Three Demon Fists, and Wakatsuki Takeshi, The Wild Tiger is about to hype the tournament between the Kengan Association and Purgatory.epicstream.com
Comments / 0