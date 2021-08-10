Cancel
Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

By Lilia M. Cortina University of Michigan
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sandy Hershcovis, University of Calgary; Ivana Vranjes, Tilburg University; Jennifer L. Berdahl, University of British Columbia, and Lilia M. Cortina, University of Michigan. (THE CONVERSATION) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation came after more...

lebanon-express.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Politicswmleader.com

For years, Kathy Hochul praised Andrew Cuomo as a protector of women

Before Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was repulsed by outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s treatment of female staffers, she help prop him up as a leading protector of women in the workplace. Hochul called Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” shortly after James released her findings last week. “New York State has zero...
PoliticsBoston Globe

She has news for Cuomo

I have news for disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and all men who think the line they cannot cross when dealing with women has been “redrawn” or is a result of shifting cultural or generational norms. The line has never moved. It has always been inappropriate and unwanted for a man, especially one in power, to touch a woman without her consent — under any circumstances. What has hopefully changed is that women’s voices are finally being heard and heeded.
Politicsaudacy.com

NY State Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe

NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly will suspend its impeachment probe into the sexual harassment allegations lodged against Gov. Andrew Cuomo when his resignation takes effect in two weeks, House Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday. The investigation will be suspended when Cuomo steps down on Aug. 25, Heastie...
Public HealthLompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Governor Andrew Cuomo vs. Pepé Le Pew; Mask and vaccine mandate

There are many similarities between Governor Cuomo and Pepé Le Pew. Both are from an older generation that thinks much differently than today. Both are great lovers of women. Both like to hug, the governor says he hugs everyone, men and women. Both seem to give off a foul odor that many women are offended by. This is understandable because Pepé is a skunk, and the governor is an attorney and a politician.
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo Is in a Pickle

Washington -- According to a report issued by the attorney general of the state of New York last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy issuing sweeping new protections against the sexual harassment of women around the time that Harvey Weinstein ceased to be a Hollywood mega-figure and became a widely known sexual predator. Today, Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence for various felonies, and he faces still more felonies in California.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Cuomo's Resignation May Not Mean The End Of The Impeachment Process

When announcing his upcoming resignation this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo explained that he was only stepping down because the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee had described "weeks of process that will then lead to months of litigation" while it considered whether to draft articles of impeachment against him. He said the government should be spending that time and money on other matters, like dealing with the pandemic, reopening the economy, and public safety. He added that "wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing."
PoliticsFingerLakes1

Are other members of Cuomo’s administration going to resign?

Could top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes office in less than two weeks?. That question has been posed, particularly after Hochul’s comments this week that no one named in the damning Attorney General’s report released last week would be permitted to stay on in the new administration.
PoliticsReason.com

There Will Be No Late Impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state Attorney General concluded the Governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state employees. As Governor, Cuomo also adopted Covid-19 policies that dramatically increased nursing home deaths, and then sought to cover up the administration's culpability, prompting an FBI investigation.
Politicspix11.com

What’s next politically, personally for NY Gov. Cuomo after resignation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces an uncertain future as he prepares to leave office later this month. Republicans in the State Assembly Judiciary Committee said they want the impeachment investigation into the governor to move forward, saying they intend to hold Cuomo accountable on behalf of his victims. Unless Cuomo is...
PoliticsNews Channel Nebraska

New York lawmakers suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York state lawmakers will halt the impeachment investigation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned this week and will leave office on August 25, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon. In a statement, Heastie said Cuomo's resignation effectively eliminated the central question of the probe...
Politicsnysenate.gov

STATEMENT FROM SENATOR BIAGGI REGARDING THE SUSPENSION OF THE ASSEMBLY’S IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION INTO GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO

“The Assembly’s decision not to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is shameful and an affront to survivors and to all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s report confirmed Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women, engaged in retaliation, and violated state and federal law. Refusing to hold him responsible and move forward with impeachment is a dereliction of duty and sends a message that those in power are above the law.
PoliticsPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Impeachment Probe Into Governor Cuomo Ends Following His Resignation

The impeachment probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo is ending with his resignation. Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there's no reason to proceed because they don't have to determine if Cuomo should remain in office. Heastie says the Assembly Judiciary Committee heard from its lawyers that it can't impeach and...
westsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...

