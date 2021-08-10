Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

When announcing his upcoming resignation this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo explained that he was only stepping down because the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee had described "weeks of process that will then lead to months of litigation" while it considered whether to draft articles of impeachment against him. He said the government should be spending that time and money on other matters, like dealing with the pandemic, reopening the economy, and public safety. He added that "wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing."