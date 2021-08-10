Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises

Apple has been the target of criticism since it revealed that it will be introducing some child safety features into its ecosystem which would allow scanning of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). An open letter demanding that Apple halts the deployment of this technology already has thousands of signatories. The firm had internally acknowledged that some people are worried about the new features, but said that this is due to misunderstandings that it will be addressing in due course. Today, it has made good on its promise.