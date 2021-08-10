Cancel
Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises

By Mayank Varia Boston University
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The proliferation of child sexual abuse material on the internet is harrowing and sobering. Technology companies send tens of millions of reports per year of these images to the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Apple Child Safety update will scan photos for abusive material, warn parents

Apple has announced a raft of new measures, aimed at keeping children safe on its platform and limiting the spread of child sexual abuse images. As well as new safety tools in iMessage, Siri and Search, Apple is planning to scan users iCloud uploads for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). That’s sure to be controversial among privacy advocates, even if the ends can justify the means.
RelationshipsNeowin

Apple reveals more details about its child safety photo scanning technologies

Apple has been the target of criticism since it revealed that it will be introducing some child safety features into its ecosystem which would allow scanning of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). An open letter demanding that Apple halts the deployment of this technology already has thousands of signatories. The firm had internally acknowledged that some people are worried about the new features, but said that this is due to misunderstandings that it will be addressing in due course. Today, it has made good on its promise.
InternetDIY Photography

WhatsApp calls out Apple for scanning your photos, calling it “surveillance”

Apple announced last week that it would start scanning your iPhones and iCloud for photos of child sexual abuse. The new feature sparked a lot of controversy and concern among both users and other companies. When asked whether it would apply the same technology, WhatsApp said it wouldn’t, while at the same time calling Apple’s move “surveillance.”
Cell PhonesVox

The controversy over Apple’s plan to protect kids by scanning your iPhone

Apple, the company that proudly touted its user privacy bona fides in its recent iOS 15 preview, recently introduced a feature that seems to run counter to its privacy-first ethos: the ability to scan iPhone photos and alert the authorities if any of them contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM). While fighting against child sexual abuse is objectively a good thing, privacy experts aren’t thrilled about how Apple is choosing to do it.
Relationshipsillinois.edu

Apple Defends its New Anti-Child-Abuse Tech Against Privacy Concerns

MIT Technology Review -- “Apple’s approach preserves privacy better than any other I am aware of,” says David Forsyth, the chair of the computer science department at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who reviewed Apple’s system. “In my judgement this system will likely significantly increase the likelihood that people who own or traffic in [CSAM] are found; this should help protect children ..."
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Facebook Encrypts Messenger Calls In Privacy Move

Facebook on Friday began rolling out encryption for voice or video calls made through its Messenger texting app, ratcheting up privacy for users. The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic. Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016. The...
Technologyidownloadblog.com

Apple offers another look at the security and privacy baked into CSAM photo scanning

Earlier this month, Apple revealed new features baked into most of its major operating systems. Each of them, of which there are three, are designed to help protect children against sexual abuse and exploitation. And while these are hailed as good things, on a grand scale, it’s the finer details in regards to one of the features in particular that has many people concerned.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Stop Apple from Scanning Your iPhone Photos

Apple’s new iPhone photo-scanning feature is a complicated issue. However, one thing is clear: If you have an iPhone, there’s a way you can opt out of Apple’s local photo scanning—for now, at least. Say Goodbye to iCloud Photos Before iOS 15. So, let’s be clear about what’s going on....
InternetThe Verge

Apple says its iCloud scanning will rely on multiple child safety groups to address privacy fears

Apple has filled in more details around its upcoming plans to scan iCloud Photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) via users’ iPhones and iPads. The company released a new paper delving into the safeguards it hopes will increase user trust in the initiative. That includes a rule to only flag images found in multiple child safety databases with different government affiliations — theoretically stopping one country from adding non-CSAM content to the system.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Firefox 91 delivers new security and privacy options

HTTP over TLS (HTTPS) encrypts the data (personal info, passwords, etc.) sent between web browsers and websites so that attackers on the network can’t view it, grab it or modify it. “While there remain many websites that don’t use HTTPS by default, a large fraction of those sites do support...
Maryland StateLas Vegas Herald

Maryland Authorities Are Now Allowed to Wiretap Social Media Apps

Last year, detectives and local authorities arrested 22 different individuals in Hartford County in Maryland who were involved in drug trafficking cocaine. According to the authorities, 18 of these individuals were in connection to the conspiracy, while four others were charged with drug distribution and firearm offenses. To locate them, the Circuit Court judge approved the wiretapping of nine various social media platforms.

