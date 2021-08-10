Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The proliferation of child sexual abuse material on the internet is harrowing and sobering. Technology companies send tens of millions of reports per year of these images to the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.lebanon-express.com
Comments / 0