HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. HyreCar shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the...

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.91 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Meredith Q4 Earnings

Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were up 892.86% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.48. Revenue of $717,900,000 rose by 17.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $690,220,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance hasn't been issued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 1,927,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.290 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Financial Reportspiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Q3 2021: Company Earnings Best Since Start of Pandemic

Disney has reported that in Q3 2021, their earnings have been the best since before the pandemic. Disney DIS, +0.67% reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $918 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.61 a share in the year-ago quarter. After adjusting for restructuring costs, amortization and other effects, the company reported earnings of 80 cents a share, compared with 8 cents a share a year ago. Revenue improved to $17.02 billion from $11.78 billion a year ago.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Pretium Resources (PVG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.38%. A quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “. Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

