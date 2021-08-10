CORONAVIRUS: #VaxToNormal drive adds 15 to vaccination rolls; Abundant Harvest busy for mobile food pantry
The line was long outside Abundant Harvest for a combination event to meet ongoing needs related to COVID-19. For two hours, volunteers with the #VaxToNormal campaign walked a nine-block line of vehicles to offer COVID-19 vaccines, answer questions, provide information and remind residents of the upcoming grand prize drawing Sept. 10. United Way Director Mickey Edwards says the information provided by Newman Regional Health was an important part of Tuesday’s effort.kvoe.com
