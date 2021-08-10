Today In Retail: Mattress Companies Can’t Keep Up With Sleepy Customers; Amazon Expands Third-Party Consumer Protections
In today’s top retail news, direct-to-consumer mattress brands Purple Innovation and Casper Sleep are wrestling with demand the supply chain can’t keep up with, while Amazon says it will directly pay customers for injury or damage caused by products sold by third-party merchants. Also, luxury consignment platform The RealReal is struggling to reach profitability despite accelerating sales, and a Shutterfly acquisition is adding to the product creation platform’s offerings.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0