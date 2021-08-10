Today In Retail: Mattress Companies Can’t Keep Up With Sleepy Customers; Amazon Expands Third-Party Consumer Protections

CNN– Amazon is now stepping in to protect customers from problems with third party sellers on its website. The retailer says it will take complaints about products sold on its site by other companies, and contact sellers on a buyer’s behalf. If the seller does not respond, or rejects Amazon’s claim, the company will pay up to $1,000 to buyers with valid complaints. The new policy starts in September. This comes as Amazon currently defends itself in a lawsuit over some products sold by its third party sellers. Customers have complained some of those products have failed or even led to damage.