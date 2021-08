The new board at the London-based agency will comprise directors Aimée Jacobs, Sophie Diner and Kate Addy reporting to founder and MD David Fraser. Jacobs, formerly at Salt PR and Seventy Seven and Ready10’s first employee, takes responsibility for new business strategy whilst Addy, previously at M&C Saatchi and Huawei, will oversee client delivery and creative. Diner, who worked with Fraser at Frank PR, will be responsible for agency culture and brand, with Fraser overseeing business development and strategy.