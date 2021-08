Chris Stapleton has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s 1992 single “Nothing Else Matters,” which appears on The Metallica Blacklist as part of the band’s 30th anniversary reissue of its self-titled album, also known as The Black Album. Stapleton fuses his country-soul leanings with heavy-metal undertow in his sprawling eight-minute rendition, substituting groove for the thunderous crunch of the original without sacrificing its bite. Fans of the country artist will recognize his round, resonant guitar tone and playing, which gets as much of a spotlight here as his singing. Like James Hetfield, Stapleton doubles his own voice, harmonizing with restraint until he...