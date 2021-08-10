Wisconsin football to host an open practice next weekend

For many, the first chance to see Wisconsin football in person in what has been over a year will come next weekend.

The Badgers will be hosting a free open practice on Saturday, August 21 at 9 AM CT. Fans don’t have to pay for a ticket, but do have to reserve a ticket through Wisconsin’s website. The practice is set to last around two hours, but the day doesn’t end there. Shortly after practice, fans can stay for a short program from the UW Marching Band, Paul Chryst, and new UW AD Chris McIntosh.

Wisconsin fans can follow up football with volleyball and head next door to the UW Fieldhouse. Wisconsin volleyball will be holding their annual Red-White scrimmage directly following practice.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here to head to the Badger website.