Sean Payton Reacts To Veteran Player’s Retirement
Earlier today, New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson announced his retirement from the NFL. It was a decision that not even Sean Payton saw coming. “No,” Payton replied when asked if he saw this move coming. “Normally you don’t. He’s played in this league a long time. He and I spoke for about a half an hour, and he’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt.”thespun.com
Comments / 0