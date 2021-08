In his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is hoping for statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57, “The Secret Window”) wants to continue fighting for his reputation and against his ex-wife Amber Heard (34). After an unsuccessful trial against the British tabloid “The Sun”, he sues Heard in Virginia for delander and demands 50 million US dollars from his ex-wife for an article she wrote for the “Washington Post”. Depp expects help in the case of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (49). As “Deadline” reports, the entrepreneur has received a subpoena from Depp’s lawyers.