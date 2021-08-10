Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hunterdon, southwestern Morris, Warren, northwestern Somerset, southwestern Monroe and eastern Northampton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gilbert to Alpha. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Somerville, Bridgewater, Forks, Bound Brook, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, High Bridge, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Clinton, Belvidere, Harmony, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford and Alpha. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 73 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 13 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH