Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 205 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Dolan Springs to 8 miles northeast of New Kingman-Butler to 6 miles northwest of Diamond M Ranch, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 38 and 86. Locations impacted include Kingman, Windy Point Campground, Wild Cow Campground, Blake Ranch Road, Golden Valley, Dw Ranch Road, Packsaddle Campground, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Valentine, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Peak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.