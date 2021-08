Burke County middle school students blasted off this week at rocket camp. Rising sixth- to eighth-grade students participated in the engineering camp from Aug. 3-6 at East Burke Middle School. Students were taught by Andrea Gladden, the Project Lead the Way teacher at the school. Students worked to build different model rockets, learning how to put them together and how to make them fly. Students learned different engineering skills including art and design, aerodynamics and how to work as a team and an individual. A engineering enthusiast herself, Gladden was excited to offer this opportunity to students in the county.