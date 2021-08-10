More than 30 criminals removed from Jamaica deportation flight after last-minute appeals

On September 6th 2011 three men barged through the barriers at West Norwood Station in South London stalking their intended victim down to the platform. As the unsuspecting 20-year-old man waited for the train they thrust a bottle into his face leaving him with horrific and permanent facial injuries. For his role in the attack Akeem Finlay was sentenced to six years for Grievous Bodily Harm; The other two men have never been caught. Upon sentencing Finlay failed to admit any responsibility for his actions. This week he was one of 43 Jamaican nationals removed from a deportation flight. It was the second time he had been granted a last-minute reprieve.