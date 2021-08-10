Cancel
Immigration

More than 30 criminals removed from Jamaica deportation flight after last-minute appeals

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two thirds of the 50 foreign criminals due to be deported to Jamaica have had to be removed from the flight after last-minute legal appeals by human rights lawyers. Only 16 criminals, including a convicted murderer and a child rapist, were still earmarked for deportation on Tuesday after lawyers for more than 30 others successfully appealed against their removal to the country.

