Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cleveland; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rutherford, northwestern Cleveland and south central Burke Counties through 530 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Morganton, or near Casar, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casar, Belwood and South Mountains State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH