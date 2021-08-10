Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Greene; Hancock The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hancock County in east central Georgia Southeastern Greene County in east central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, or 7 miles north of Sparta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Plains, Springfield, Shoulderbone and Powelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH