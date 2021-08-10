Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Nelson County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Glasgow, or near Clifford, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arrington, Norwood, Five Forks, Tye River, Wingina, Gladstone and Buffalo Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH