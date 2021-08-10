Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Pierce Ferry Road, Diamond Bar Road and Stockton Hill Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...The Aileron Orchards rain gauge at the intersection of Pierce Ferry Road and Stockton Hill Roads has received more than 1.5 inches of rain since 145 MST. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pierce Ferry and Stockton Hill Roads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE