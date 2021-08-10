Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lawrence, Lincoln and southern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dunlow, or 10 miles northeast of Inez, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamlin, Ranger, Gill, East Lynn Lake, Spurlockville, Kiahsville, Dunlow, Harts, West Hamlin, Sweetland, Clifford, Glenhayes, Branchland, Palermo, Wilsondale, East Lynn, Genoa, Myra and Griffithsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
